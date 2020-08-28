OPP raid illegal marijuana farm in cottage country, detain nine

Ontario Provincial Police say they have busted an illegal marijuana farm in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The OPP say more than 15,000 cannabis plants were seized in the raid that took place on Thursday.

Staff Sergeant Carrie Lanning says the farm was located deep within a rural property and was not visible from public roads.

She said the layout of the farm was “organized into sections and set out very methodically.”

Nine people were detained and police say they are trying to identify who was at the head of the operation. Police said they could not provide details about how they learned about the illegal marijuana farm.

