Ontario Provincial Police say two armed suspects are at large in the Lanark County and Sharbot Lake areas, with the public being asked to shelter in place.

Police say the suspects are 33-year-old Lucas Young and 30-year-old Chase Lahaise, who both have blue eyes and short brown hair.

The OPP issued an emergency alert about the suspects and have asked anyone in the area to stay inside and lock doors and windows.

Anyone who sees a suspicious person is being asked to notify police.

OPP are advising the public not to approach the suspects and to call 911.

Lanark County and Sharbot Lake are located southwest of Ottawa.