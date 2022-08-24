A child has died in what police say appears to be a farming accident in a rural area northeast of Toronto.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call Tuesday night about a child stuck under a skid steer in the community of Emily Township in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

They say that when officers and paramedics arrived around 7:30 p.m., they found the child underneath the machine.

Police say the child died at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is reviewing the incident, but at this point, OPP say the incident is considered a “tragic farming accident”.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.