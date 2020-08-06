 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

OPP says it won’t lay charges in death of Soleiman Faqiri as police close investigation

Patrick White
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A second police force has declined to lay charges in the case of Soleiman Faqiri, a 30-year-old mentally ill prisoner whose 2016 jailhouse death has become a rallying cry for advocates of prison reform across the country.

The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed on Thursday that it has closed its investigation and determined that “there is no reasonable prospect of conviction on any criminal offences,” echoing an earlier conclusion by the Kawartha Lake Police Service.

Mr. Faqiri spent 11 days in solitary confinement at Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., before he died on Dec. 15, 2016. A subsequent coroner’s report described 50 injuries riddling Mr. Faqiri’s body and a prolonged confrontation with correctional officers.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP’s decision came as a shock to Mr. Faqiri’s family, who have been pressing the jail and police for answers through lawyers, media interviews and a series of cross-country appearances that have publicized the tragic intersection of mental illness and the criminal-justice system.

“We are heartbroken, crushed, disappointed,” Mr. Faqiri’s brother Yusuf said. “We don’t know how to make sense of this.”

The OPP informed the family of its decision last week over a Zoom call, but family members chose to wait several days to make the information public. A lawyer for the Faqiris who was on the call said investigators had pieced together how Mr. Faqiri died, but decided against laying charges because they couldn’t determine fault down to the individual officer.

“That’s a profoundly troubling interpretation of criminal law,” lawyer Nader Hasan said. “The Attorney-General for this province has to take a look at this. Something isn’t right here. This is a miscarriage of justice.”

The OPP turned down a request from Mr. Hasan to release a legal opinion from Crown attorneys that was used to underpin the decision.

Mr. Faqiri had been a straight-A University of Waterloo student and aspiring engineer when he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2005. In March, 2016, he began refusing medication, and violent outbursts followed, according to the family.

For eight months, family members talked to caregivers and police about having him placed in a psychiatric facility, to no avail.

Story continues below advertisement

On Dec. 6, amid a major mental-health breakdown, Mr. Faqiri was charged with aggravated assault for stabbing a neighbour.

By Dec. 12, it became clear that the jail couldn’t treat Mr. Faqiri’s mental-health issues. A justice of the peace ordered Mr. Faqiri’s transfer to a psychiatric facility, but a lack of beds delayed the move.

Three days later, Mr. Faqiri refused to enter his cell and a correctional officer doused him with pepper spray. Staff called a “code blue,” – indicating an officer in need of immediate assistance. Responding officers placed a spit hood on his head and shackled his wrists and ankles, according to the coroner’s report.

Soon after officers left the cell, “onlookers noted that Soleiman was no longer moving and had stopped breathing.”

Paramedics would pronounce him dead in his cell.

Three correctional officers were fired, but one has since been reinstated.

Story continues below advertisement

The family has filed a $14.3-million excessive-force claim against the province and several correctional officers. Two dismissed officers responded with a counterclaim against the province, calling the death accidental and blaming any possible negligence on training and staffing problems at the jail.

In a statement of defence, the Government of Ontario denied it breached any duty of care owed to Mr. Faqiri.

A full coroner’s inquest has been announced but remains unscheduled.

“This fight is far from over,” said Yusuf Faqiri, who’s holding a rally outside the Ministry of the Solicitor-General offices next week. “The truth will come out.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies