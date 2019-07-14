 Skip to main content

Canada OPP search for two teenage girls last seen at Algonquin Park

OPP search for two teenage girls last seen at Algonquin Park

Algonquin Park, Ontario
The Canadian Press
Police say a search is under way for two teenage girls who were last seen on a camping trip in Algonquin Provincial Park on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers and volunteers are searching the western area of the provincial park for the two 16-year-old girls.

Police say the two campers were reported missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, but they were last seen on Thursday on the Western Uplands Trail between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake.

They say the girls, who are both from Kitchener, Ont., were part of a camping group, and the pair had a tent but limited camping supplies.

Police say the air and ground search began on Saturday.

One of the girls is described as five-feet tall with a thin build and long auburn hair.

The other girl is described as six-feet tall with an average build, shoulder-length dirty blonde hair and glasses.

