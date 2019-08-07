OPP warn of ‘emergency’ scam after Picton, Ont. mother conned out of $6,000

Ontario Provincial Police are warning of an “emergency” scam that cost a mother from Picton, Ont., $6,000.

Police say the woman recently received a frantic phone call from a man claiming to be her son.

He told her he was in jail after a serious motor vehicle collision.

Police say the call was then turned over to someone claiming to be a lawyer.

The alleged lawyer told her to deposit $6,000 into an account to facilitate her son’s release.

After complying, the woman made contact with her son, who told he was not in trouble.

