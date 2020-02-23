OPP orders Tyendinaga to dismantle blockade by midnight Sunday, Mohawk member says

Open this photo in gallery OPP liaison officers leave after speaking with Tyendinaga Mohawk members at the railway blockade on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The Ontario Provincial Police have ordered protesters at a weeks-long blockade that has paralyzed rail shipment in Eastern Canada to dismantle their demonstration by midnight Sunday, a member of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory says.

The Tyendinaga protest near Belleville, Ont., began on Feb. 6 in support of five Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose the passage of Coastal GasLink’s $6.6-billion natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory in Northern British Columbia.

While other rail blockades and protests have sprung up across the country, this small encampment by the tracks has been the most economically disruptive, halting freight service on Canadian National Railway’s eastern Canadian network and leading to the suspension of most of Via Rail’s passenger trains.

The OPP have kept watch over the rail blockade since it began, but have been reluctant to move in and enforce a court injunction obtained by CN, maintaining that the police service’s primary goal was “preserving the peace.”

But on Sunday, the police warned protesters that they could no longer stand by, said Andrew Brant, who is from the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory and has taken part in the blockade.

Mr. Brant said the OPP met with members of the Mohawk community on Sunday afternoon and told them they had to take down their blockade by midnight.

“The OPP says we have to get off the tracks or everybody will be charged,” Mr. Brant told The Globe and Mail.

In a video of the meeting posted on Real People’s Media website, one of the OPP liaison officers says police are there on behalf of CN.

“We bring the message, whether it’s good, bad or indifferent: CN has made us aware they are willing to not have the OPP investigate any criminal charges so long as the site is cleared by 11:59 tonight,” the unidentified officer says.

The OPP did not respond to a request for comment. The Mohawk protesters planned to announce how they would respond late Sunday night, Mr. Brant said.

The potential of police action at Tyendinaga follows a statement from the Prime Minister on Friday that called for an immediate end to the rail blockades.

“Here’s the reality: Every attempt at dialogue has been made. The discussions have not been productive. We can’t have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table,” Justin Trudeau said.

In response, Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chief Woos, who also goes by Frank Alec, said the protests and blockades will continue until the RCMP and Coastal GasLink workers leave their traditional territory. Once these conditions are met, he said his people would be willing to engage in nation-to-nation talks with the B.C. and federal governments.

“We’re already at a point beyond frustration, it’s more like confusion,” the chief said Saturday. “Mr. Trudeau is saying it’s up to us, but we’re saying right from Day 1, RCMP vacate the area and then there’s going to be some talks and some possible paths forward on this situation right across the country.”

