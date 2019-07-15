 Skip to main content

Two teens missing in Algonquin Park have been found safe, OPP say

ALGONQUIN PARK, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police say two teenage girls who went missing during a camping trip in Algonquin Park have been found safe.

Spokesman Bill Dickson says a canine unit found the 16-year-olds around noon, ending a search that involved close to 100 people souring the western area of the provincial park.

Police say Marta Malek and Maya Mirota are in good shape, describing them as “alive and well.”

Dickson says authorities are now working on reuniting the girls with their families.

The teens, who are both from Kitchener, Ont., were reported missing around 10 p.m. on Friday after failing to meet up with a group as planned, but had camping supplies with them.

They had last been seen on Thursday on the Western Uplands Trail between Rainbow Lake and Susan Lake.

