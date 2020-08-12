Opposition accuses Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe government of off-loading mask decision onto school boards

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you make the most of staying home.
Visit the hub

Opposition accuses Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe government of off-loading mask decision onto school boards

Stephanie Taylor
REGINA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Saskatchewan Education Minister Gord Wyant speaks to the media at the Legislative Building, in Regina, on March 20, 2019.

Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

The Opposition NDP is accusing the Saskatchewan Party government of dumping a decision about mask use in schools onto local boards instead of making the call itself.

Education critic Carla Beck says she’s frustrated by what she calls an off-loading of responsibility.

Education Minister Gord Wyant has said boards for the province’s 27 school divisions are in the best position to make decisions for their staff and students, in consultation with public health, about precautions for when schools reopen in September.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has put in place guidelines that require divisions to address issues like sanitation, physical contact and the grouping of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beck says the province’s plan is missing details, like defining class sizes.

And she says the government’s direction on mask use is confusing.

For schools that opt for masks, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer said Tuesday that Grade 4 to 12 students should wear them in busy areas such as hallways and on buses. For Grade 9 to 12 students, masks could also be worn in classrooms when there isn’t enough space to stay far apart.

“I’m very frustrated with the fact that we’re having any of these discussions two weeks before teachers go back into class,” Beck said Wednesday.

“Right now, what I see is all of the political fallout and all of the concerned questions being directed at school boards. And frankly I don’t think that that is fair.”

Ontario and Alberta are making masks mandatory for Grade 4 to 12 students when their schools reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

Regina Public Schools and Saskatoon Public Schools are among some school divisions in Saskatchewan requiring the same.

The province says it expects more will follow suit and has ordered six million masks for staff and students.

Canada's chief public health officer says she has confidence in Health Canada's process for approving a vaccine. Dr. Theresa Tam would not comment on Russia's decision Tuesday to approve the world's first COVID-19 vaccine but says like all Canadians, she is anxiously awaiting a successful vaccine candidate. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies