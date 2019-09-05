 Skip to main content

Canada Opposition campaign launched to fight Quebec’s religious symbols law

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Opposition campaign launched to fight Quebec’s religious symbols law

Monteral
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ola, a contract primary school teacher, talks about her problems regarding Quebec's Bill 21 during a news conference in Montreal on Sept. 5, 2019.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

People from various faiths gathered in a downtown Montreal church Thursday to declare their intention to keep battling the province’s secularism law, which prohibits some public servants from wearing religious symbols on the job.

The law is already facing a court challenge, but on Thursday opponents launching the “No to Bill 21” campaign opted for another tactic – buttons with a red line drawn through the words “Bill 21.” They are also calling on people to wear the religious symbol of their choice, even if they don’t normally wear one.

Ehab Lotayef, a Muslim and one of the campaign co-ordinators, wore a Jewish kippa Thursday and plans to continue wearing it throughout the month.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial law, which came into effect in June, bans public sector workers deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers, judges and prison guards, from wearing religious symbols. A grandfather clause exempts those hired before the bill was tabled.

Lotayef called the law “unjust” and a violation of protected rights and freedoms. “We’re not going to just accept it,” he said.

A teacher who wears the hijab, who only disclosed her first name, Ola, because she fears reprisals, said that after a great year teaching in a Montreal elementary school last year, she has hit a wall this year.

She said that because she worked under a contract and was not a permanent employee, she would be obliged to remove her hijab if she wants to continue teaching.

“This law is depriving me of my rights, to be a free woman, able to decide where to work, what to wear. Personally, I do not see what this law will add to Quebec society that is new or better,” she said.

“Except the social tension I feel and see, and that I live.”

Rabbi Michael Whitman told the news conference the law’s harmful effects “will go far beyond the people who are directly affected … It gave permission to incivility.”

Story continues below advertisement

The campaign’s goal is to have 50,000 people wearing the buttons and religious symbols of their choice within a month.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter