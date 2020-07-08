Doug Ford says he’ll make air conditioning mandatory in Ontario’s long-term care homes

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives his daily press briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 26, 2020. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’ll make air conditioning mandatory in the province’s long-term care homes.

Ford says he and Long-Term Care Minister Merrilee Fullerton are already looking at how the legislation can be changed, and exploring the possibility of providing money to make it possible.

Wednesday’s announcement comes the same day that opposition leaders called for concrete action from Ford, and a day after the premier criticized homes without air conditioning.

Ford said Tuesday he’d speak to facility owners directly about rectifying the situation, but stopped short of promising systemic change.

As it stands, the province’s Long-Term Care Act does not mandate air conditioning, but says homes without it must have a “cooling plan” in place.

The Long-Term Care Association, an industry group, says its members follow all provincial legislation, and it hopes the province will offer funding to retrofit facilities without air conditioning — or rebuild them, if necessary.

