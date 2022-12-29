Three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby and Canada’s first Indigenous judge on an appellate court, Harry LaForme, are among the 99 new members appointed to the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honours.
Governor-General Mary Simon announced the latest appointees on Thursday, spotlighting outstanding achievements, dedication to the community and service to the nation by Canadians across the country.
Mr. Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has been invested with an officer of the order for his hockey career and support of youth initiatives, and Mr. LaForme, who retired from the Ontario Court of Appeal in 2018, has also been named an officer for advancing Indigenous rights as a groundbreaking jurist and championing underserved communities.
Companion is the highest level of the Canadian order, followed by officer and member. While an officer is recognized for their service to Canada or humanity at large, a member is for service to a particular community, group or field of activity.
The latest class also includes Rich Little, sometimes known as the “man of a thousand voices,” for his contribution to Canadian comedy as a long-time entertainer, impressionist and voice actor, and astronaut and physician David Saint-Jacques for his groundbreaking work in science, technology and health care.
The list of people newly invested into the order come from a range of fields, including journalism, education, music, activism, philanthropy and sport. Many are health care leaders, such as Ivar Mendez of Saskatoon, for the use of telemedicine and robotics to revolutionize the delivery of care, and Stanley Vollant of Montreal, the first Indigenous surgeon in Quebec.
There is also Allan Gross of Toronto for advancement in bone and cartilage transplantation, and Paula Gordon of Vancouver for gaining ground in ultrasound imaging and technology for early detection of breast cancer.
Patricia Ningewance of Winnipeg has been made a member of the Order of Canada for revitalizing Indigenous languages as an Anishinaabemowin teacher. Montreal’s Benoît Robert was appointed for contributions to the car-sharing industry and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Architect Brian MacKay-Lyons, of Kingsbury, N.S., is being celebrated for his vernacular designs that celebrate the province’s culture.
“Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world,” said Ms. Simon in a statement. “Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future.”
Renowned Canadian actor Eugene Levy was promoted to companion of the order for elevating the stature of Canadian television. Businessman John Bragg, who founded Oxford Frozen Foods, was also elevated to companion for advancing the prosperity and well-being of Atlantic Canadians. Philanthropist Pierre Lassonde was promoted to officer of the order for his long-standing contributions to the gold industry and arts and education philanthropy.
More than 7,600 Canadians have been invested in the order since its inception in 1967. The governor-general makes appointments on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.
COMPANIONS
John Louis Bragg
Oxford, N.S.
This is a promotion within the order.
Eugene Levy
Toronto and Los Angeles
This is a promotion within the order.
OFFICERS
Gordon John Glenn Asmundson
Regina
Lise Françoise Aubut
Stanstead Township, Que.
James Ashley Corcoran
Montreal
Michel Côté
Montreal
Sidney Crosby
Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
Eleanor Joanne Daley
Toronto
Ronald James Deibert
Toronto
Allen Charles Edward Eaves
Vancouver
Robert Alan Ezrin
Toronto
Victor Jay Garber
London, Ont., and New York
André Gaudreault
Outremont, Que.
Paula Beth Gordon
Vancouver
Laurence A. Gray
Ottawa
Eva Grunfeld
Toronto
Budd Lionel Hall
Victoria
Michael Douglas Hill
Calgary
Walter William Jule Jr.
Edmonton
Harry S. LaForme
Ancaster, Ont.
Bernard Joseph Lapointe
Montreal
Pierre Lassonde
Toronto
This is a promotion within the order.
Andreas Laupacis
Arthur, Ont.
Yves Lenoir
Sherbrooke
David Frederick Ley
Vancouver
Richard Caruthers Little
Ottawa and Las Vegas
Gerald James Lozinski and Joan Mary Lozinski
Toronto
Ivar Mendez
Saskatoon
Gerald M. Morin
Prince Albert, Sask.
Eli Rubenstein
Toronto
David Saint-Jacques
Montreal
Brian Edward Stewart
Toronto
Barbara Lewis Zimmerman
Collingwood, Ont.
MEMBERS
Jean Aitcheson
Stratford, Ont.
Shelley Diane Ambrose
Toronto
Ted Barris
Uxbridge, Ont.
Marie-Dominique Beaulieu
Saint-Irénée, Que.
Stephen Alfred Bell
Winnipeg
John J.M. Bergeron
Pointe-Claire, Que.
Kevin Luke Blackmore
Glovertown, Nfld.
Sheila Ruth Block
Toronto
Bernard Joseph Bocquel
Winnipeg
Louis André Borfiga
Montréal
Yvonne Bonnie Bressette
Kettle Point First Nation, Ont.
André H. Caron
Montreal
Timothy Allen Caulfield
Edmonton
Maria Emma Chaput
Sainte-Anne-des-Chênes, Man.
Wayne Chaulk
Charlottetown, N.L.
Angela Ella Cooper Brathwaite
Whitby, Ont.
Alan Côté
Petite-Vallée, Que.
Armand Calixte Doucet
Moncton, New Brunswick
Douglas Allen Dunsmore
St. John’s
Konrad Eisenbichler
Toronto
Carolyn R. Freeman
Westmount, Que.
Patricia Garel
Outremont, Que.
Félix Gauthier
Chicoutimi, Que.
Samuel Gewurz
Hampstead, Que.
Hamlin Washington Grange
Courtice, Ont.
Allan Edward Gross
Toronto
Feridun Hamdullahpur
Waterloo, Ont.
Lori Haskell
Toronto
Raymond John Johnson
Carbonear, Nfld.
Colleen Patricia Jones
Halifax
Martin F. Katz
Toronto
Simon Sean Keith
Las Vegas and Victoria
Warren Charles Seymour Kimel
Toronto
Donald Arnold Kossick
Saskatoon
Stéphane Laporte
Montreal
Karina Chenelle LeBlanc
Maple Ridge, B.C.
Philippe Lette
Montreal and London
Frederick John Longstaffe
Ilderton, Ont.
John Robert Lounds
Whitby, Ont.
Brian Gerald MacKay-Lyons
Kingsburg, N.S.
Conor Gerard Maguire
St. John’s
Michael Massey
St. Albert, Alta.
Jacqueline Mary Elizabeth Maxwell
Toronto
Marc Daniel Mayer
Sudbury, Ont.
Heather Mary McGregor
Toronto
Roderick McKendrick
Regina
Bill Howard Namagoose
Ottawa
Patricia Margaret Ningewance
Winnipeg
Michèle Ouimet
Montreal
Pitman Benjamin Potter
Vancouver
Benoît Robert
Montreal
Frantz Saintellemy
Laval, Que.
Raymond Saint-Pierre
Westmount, Que.
Victor Sarin
Vancouver
Michael Schmidt
Haines Junction, Yukon
Gary S. Segal
Vancouver
Lorraine P. Segato
Toronto
William George Sembo
Calgary
Mark Geoffrey Sirett
Kingston
Donat Taddeo
Montreal
Laurier Thibault
Trois-Rivières, Que.
Mac Van Wielingen
Calgary
Stanley Vollant
Montreal
Konrad Winrich Graf Finck von Finckenstein
Ottawa
Richard D. Weisel
Toronto