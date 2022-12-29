Sidney Crosby, Captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has been invested with an officer of the order for his hockey career and support of youth initiatives.BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby and Canada’s first Indigenous judge on an appellate court, Harry LaForme, are among the 99 new members appointed to the Order of Canada, one of the country’s highest civilian honours.

Governor-General Mary Simon announced the latest appointees on Thursday, spotlighting outstanding achievements, dedication to the community and service to the nation by Canadians across the country.

Mr. Crosby, captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has been invested with an officer of the order for his hockey career and support of youth initiatives, and Mr. LaForme, who retired from the Ontario Court of Appeal in 2018, has also been named an officer for advancing Indigenous rights as a groundbreaking jurist and championing underserved communities.

Companion is the highest level of the Canadian order, followed by officer and member. While an officer is recognized for their service to Canada or humanity at large, a member is for service to a particular community, group or field of activity.

The latest class also includes Rich Little, sometimes known as the “man of a thousand voices,” for his contribution to Canadian comedy as a long-time entertainer, impressionist and voice actor, and astronaut and physician David Saint-Jacques for his groundbreaking work in science, technology and health care.

The list of people newly invested into the order come from a range of fields, including journalism, education, music, activism, philanthropy and sport. Many are health care leaders, such as Ivar Mendez of Saskatoon, for the use of telemedicine and robotics to revolutionize the delivery of care, and Stanley Vollant of Montreal, the first Indigenous surgeon in Quebec.

There is also Allan Gross of Toronto for advancement in bone and cartilage transplantation, and Paula Gordon of Vancouver for gaining ground in ultrasound imaging and technology for early detection of breast cancer.

Patricia Ningewance of Winnipeg has been made a member of the Order of Canada for revitalizing Indigenous languages as an Anishinaabemowin teacher. Montreal’s Benoît Robert was appointed for contributions to the car-sharing industry and to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Architect Brian MacKay-Lyons, of Kingsbury, N.S., is being celebrated for his vernacular designs that celebrate the province’s culture.

“Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world,” said Ms. Simon in a statement. “Their commitment to the betterment of Canada fills me with pride and hope for the future.”

Renowned Canadian actor Eugene Levy was promoted to companion of the order for elevating the stature of Canadian television. Businessman John Bragg, who founded Oxford Frozen Foods, was also elevated to companion for advancing the prosperity and well-being of Atlantic Canadians. Philanthropist Pierre Lassonde was promoted to officer of the order for his long-standing contributions to the gold industry and arts and education philanthropy.

More than 7,600 Canadians have been invested in the order since its inception in 1967. The governor-general makes appointments on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada.

COMPANIONS

John Louis Bragg

Oxford, N.S.

This is a promotion within the order.

Eugene Levy

Toronto and Los Angeles

This is a promotion within the order.

OFFICERS

Gordon John Glenn Asmundson

Regina

Lise Françoise Aubut

Stanstead Township, Que.

James Ashley Corcoran

Montreal

Michel Côté

Montreal

Sidney Crosby

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Eleanor Joanne Daley

Toronto

Ronald James Deibert

Toronto

Allen Charles Edward Eaves

Vancouver

Robert Alan Ezrin

Toronto

Victor Jay Garber

London, Ont., and New York

André Gaudreault

Outremont, Que.

Paula Beth Gordon

Vancouver

Laurence A. Gray

Ottawa

Eva Grunfeld

Toronto

Budd Lionel Hall

Victoria

Michael Douglas Hill

Calgary

Walter William Jule Jr.

Edmonton

Harry S. LaForme

Ancaster, Ont.

Bernard Joseph Lapointe

Montreal

Pierre Lassonde

Toronto

This is a promotion within the order.

Andreas Laupacis

Arthur, Ont.

Yves Lenoir

Sherbrooke

David Frederick Ley

Vancouver

Richard Caruthers Little

Ottawa and Las Vegas

Gerald James Lozinski and Joan Mary Lozinski

Toronto

Ivar Mendez

Saskatoon

Gerald M. Morin

Prince Albert, Sask.

Eli Rubenstein

Toronto

David Saint-Jacques

Montreal

Brian Edward Stewart

Toronto

Barbara Lewis Zimmerman

Collingwood, Ont.

MEMBERS

Jean Aitcheson

Stratford, Ont.

Shelley Diane Ambrose

Toronto

Ted Barris

Uxbridge, Ont.

Marie-Dominique Beaulieu

Saint-Irénée, Que.

Stephen Alfred Bell

Winnipeg

John J.M. Bergeron

Pointe-Claire, Que.

Kevin Luke Blackmore

Glovertown, Nfld.

Sheila Ruth Block

Toronto

Bernard Joseph Bocquel

Winnipeg

Louis André Borfiga

Montréal

Yvonne Bonnie Bressette

Kettle Point First Nation, Ont.

André H. Caron

Montreal

Timothy Allen Caulfield

Edmonton

Maria Emma Chaput

Sainte-Anne-des-Chênes, Man.

Wayne Chaulk

Charlottetown, N.L.

Angela Ella Cooper Brathwaite

Whitby, Ont.

Alan Côté

Petite-Vallée, Que.

Armand Calixte Doucet

Moncton, New Brunswick

Douglas Allen Dunsmore

St. John’s

Konrad Eisenbichler

Toronto

Carolyn R. Freeman

Westmount, Que.

Patricia Garel

Outremont, Que.

Félix Gauthier

Chicoutimi, Que.

Samuel Gewurz

Hampstead, Que.

Hamlin Washington Grange

Courtice, Ont.

Allan Edward Gross

Toronto

Feridun Hamdullahpur

Waterloo, Ont.

Lori Haskell

Toronto

Raymond John Johnson

Carbonear, Nfld.

Colleen Patricia Jones

Halifax

Martin F. Katz

Toronto

Simon Sean Keith

Las Vegas and Victoria

Warren Charles Seymour Kimel

Toronto

Donald Arnold Kossick

Saskatoon

Stéphane Laporte

Montreal

Karina Chenelle LeBlanc

Maple Ridge, B.C.

Philippe Lette

Montreal and London

Frederick John Longstaffe

Ilderton, Ont.

John Robert Lounds

Whitby, Ont.

Brian Gerald MacKay-Lyons

Kingsburg, N.S.

Conor Gerard Maguire

St. John’s

Michael Massey

St. Albert, Alta.

Jacqueline Mary Elizabeth Maxwell

Toronto

Marc Daniel Mayer

Sudbury, Ont.

Heather Mary McGregor

Toronto

Roderick McKendrick

Regina

Bill Howard Namagoose

Ottawa

Patricia Margaret Ningewance

Winnipeg

Michèle Ouimet

Montreal

Pitman Benjamin Potter

Vancouver

Benoît Robert

Montreal

Frantz Saintellemy

Laval, Que.

Raymond Saint-Pierre

Westmount, Que.

Victor Sarin

Vancouver

Michael Schmidt

Haines Junction, Yukon

Gary S. Segal

Vancouver

Lorraine P. Segato

Toronto

William George Sembo

Calgary

Mark Geoffrey Sirett

Kingston

Donat Taddeo

Montreal

Laurier Thibault

Trois-Rivières, Que.

Mac Van Wielingen

Calgary

Stanley Vollant

Montreal

Konrad Winrich Graf Finck von Finckenstein

Ottawa

Richard D. Weisel

Toronto