O’Toole says election endangers Canadians, but won’t say if Tories will be vaxxed

Open this photo in gallery Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole speaks in Ottawa, Ontario, on Aug. 15, 2021 after Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called an early election. LARS HAGBERG/Reuters

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole kicked off his election campaign Sunday with a speech that argued Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is putting Canadians’ health at risk with an unnecessary vote.

But at the same time, the Tory leader wouldn’t say whether he will make his own candidates get vaccinated against COVID-19 as they get ready to knock on doors and hold campaign events.

The address came minutes after Trudeau announced he had paid a visit to the Governor General, who granted his request to dissolve Parliament, plunging the nation into its second federal election in less than two years.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Toole said he supports the right of Canadians to make their own health choices, while also stressing that his party pressured the Liberal government to procure vaccines more quickly and has encouraged people to get the shot.

“A leader who cared about the best interests of Canadians would be straining every sinew to secure the recovery right now. Instead, Justin Trudeau has called an election,” O’Toole said.

“We shouldn’t be risking that for political games or political gain.”

The Tory leader made his opening-day remarks from a broadcast studio erected earlier this year in a ballroom at the Westin hotel in downtown Ottawa.

Equipped with multiple cameras and a massive background screen, the curtained space emits a soft blue glow amid the Conservative logos and stage lighting. Some three dozen journalists and staffers dotted the room, but no supporters or constituents were on hand for cheers and elbow bumps as O’Toole stressed pandemic safety.

O’Toole, who has visited more than a half-dozen provinces over the past five weeks, said he would be speaking with Quebecers and British Columbians in virtual townhalls later Sunday.

He said he will require everyone who is boarding his campaign bus or plane to be fully vaccinated, with the party explaining that the measure is necessary for smooth travel between provinces where unvaccinated people are required to quarantine upon arrival.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite that move, O’Toole sidestepped questions on whether he backed a new rule requiring federal employees, workers in federally regulated industries and many travellers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“My wife Rebecca and I publicized our vaccination process to show Canadians directly that vaccines are not only safe and effective, they’re the critical tool in turning the page in COVID-19,” he said.

“I can assure you the Conservative party – all of our team members, all of our candidates – will be working hard to try and work with public health leaders to follow health advice and to keep Canadians safe.”

O’Toole has stopped short of supporting a vaccine passport for international travel, which the federal government has promised to deliver by early fall. Instead, he said Trudeau should partner with the provinces on their respective approaches, from proof-of-vaccination documentation to rapid testing.

Calling an election amid a pandemic marks an effort to “confuse and divide people with respect to their health-care decisions,” O’Toole added.

Trudeau said earlier Sunday that Canadians need to choose how the country finishes the fight against COVID-19, making the case that its institutions are “strong” enough to handle an election during a fourth wave.

Story continues below advertisement

In his speech, O’Toole rehashed part of his pre-election pitch to Canadians, stressing a recovery plan he unveiled in March that pledges to restore within a year one million jobs lost to the pandemic.

A Tory government would swat away affordability issues for struggling families by revving up the economy, on top of a balanced budget – within the next decade – he said.

New anticorruption laws, mental health funding and made-in-Canada pharmaceuticals also comprised part of the pitch.

The words “climate change” and “environment” did not appear in the speech.

In April, O’Toole proposed a loyalty-card style of carbon pricing where consumers would see what they pay on fuel stored in an account that can be used for green purchases later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2021.