Recent developments from protests against public-health measures:

Protests are under way in Ottawa and Toronto, though the Ontario Trucking Association says most of the demonstrators have no connection to the trucking industry.

Residents of downtown Ottawa are seeking damages and an injunction on the protest due to constant noise and harassment.

Millions of dollars raised by protest organizers will not be released by crowdfunding platform GoFundMe due to violations of its terms of service.

A convoy of tractors and farmers gather as they make their way to Ottawa on Saturday as part of a rally against COVID-19 restrictions.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press 1 of 12

Provincial flags fly on a rope as demonstrators protesting COVID-19 restrictions gather on Parliament hill for the second weekend, in Ottawa on Saturday.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press 2 of 12

Demonstrators against mandates related to Covid-19 vaccines gather in Toronto on Saturday.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP 3 of 12

Protestors ride horses, with one carrying a Trump flag, near Parliament Hill in Ottawa as truckers and supporters continue to protest vaccine mandates.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 4 of 12

Truckers lineup their trucks and honk their horns on Metcalfe Street in Ottawa, in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images North America 5 of 12

Trucks line Albert Street as part of the protest against vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Saturday.Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images North America 6 of 12

Vehicles clog downtown streets near Parliament Hill as truckers and supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa on Saturday.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 7 of 12

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial are protected with fencing as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa continues into its second week, on Saturday.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 8 of 12

A convoy of tractors and farmers make their way to Ottawa, just east of the city, as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions continues on Saturday.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press 9 of 12

A counter-protester tries to block truckers and supporters' protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Toronto on Saturday.CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters 10 of 12

Police stand guard as public works workers place concrete barricades, intended to facilitate emergency vehicle access along O’Connor Street amongst the ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 11 of 12

Truckers and supporters continue to protest Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, on February 5, 2022, in Ottawa, Canada. - Protesters again poured into Ottawa and Toronto on February 5 to join a convoy of truckers whose protest denouncing Covid vaccine mandates is now in its second week. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) (Photo by DAVE CHAN/AFP via Getty Images)DAVE CHAN/AFP 12 of 12

1:04 p.m. ET

An Ottawa lawyer will appear in court Saturday to argue a class-action lawsuit that centres around the constant sound of blaring truck horns in the city’s downtown core. The suit seeks $9.8-million in damages and an injunction on the protest.

Paul Champ, the lawyer arguing the case on behalf of named plaintiff Zexi Li, said noise from the horns has registered between 105 and 125 decibels for 10 minutes straight at times.

Mr. Champ said constant exposure to that level of noise can lead to permanent hearing loss and tinnitus, and added that babies, children and people with disabilities or conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder are suffering enormous health impacts from the noise.

“This legal action is not trying to stop these individuals from protesting,” said Mr. Champ, who said downtown Ottawa residents are used to large protests that shut down streets.

“But this protest and these tactics have really crossed the line. They’re causing serious psychological and physical harm to these residents, and that part of it simply has to stop.”

Zexi Li, the representative plaintiff named in the suit, said in an affidavit that her “nerves are frayed” after constant honking that registers at 84 decibels within her apartment (a similar level of sound to hearing a food blender), and harassment whenever she leaves her apartment.

“When I do get up the courage to leave my apartment, I am almost immediately subjected to heckling my members of the convoy who yell at me to remove the mask I wear to protect myself and others from contracting COVID-19,” said Ms. Li in the lawsuit.

“If I ignore the heckles, members of the Convoy respond by honking their horns at me.”

– Salmaan Farooqui

12:00 p.m. ET

The head of the Ontario Trucking Association says the vast majority of demonstrators at the provincial legislature in Toronto Saturday appear to have no connection to the industry and harbour grievances that go “beyond the cross-border vaccine requirements.”

Association President Stephen Laskowski issued a statement Saturday saying the trade organization “strongly disapproves” of any protests on roads, highways and hospitals.

He notes that the vast majority of Canada’s 300,000 truck drivers are vaccinated and reminds any big-riggers who participate in rallies across the country Saturday that their behaviour reflects on them and their colleagues in the sector.

Laskowski is calling on demonstrators to protest peacefully and then return to their homes.

– The Canadian Press

Feb. 5, 11:45 a.m. ET

Several hundred protesters gathered on the south side of the Ontario legislature Saturday.

The demonstrators touted signs that read “Freedom = no mandates” and “let love guide you, not fear.” Many were waving Canada flags.

Tim Hortons coffee is being served while reggae blares from loudspeakers amid chants of “freedom and “liberté.”

Police closed off roads near the legislature where several hospitals are located.

– The Canadian Press

Feb. 4, 9:06 p.m. ET

GoFundMe broke ties with convoy protesters late on Friday, citing “the promotion of violence and harassment” on the streets of Ottawa. The announcement scuttles one of the crowdfunding company’s biggest fundraising campaigns and blocks the release of nearly $10-million in donations.

The decision deprives demonstrators in the country’s capital of financing. Organizers had said they hoped the funds could keep protests in place for months in a bid to force government officials to retreat from vaccination mandates and other pandemic measures.

The organizers had said they wanted to use the millions of dollars in donations to provide fuel, food and lodging for truckers and others who are setting up encampments and blocking city streets.

On Saturday, GoFundMe said it would refund all donations automatically but not before Tesla CEO Elon Musk called the company “professional thieves” and Florida Governor Rick DeSantis, a Republican, vowed to investigate the website.

– Colin Freeze, with a report from Reuters

Opinion

Further reading

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.