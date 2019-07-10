Ottawa announces $8.3-million in support for beef industry amid China standoff

Open this photo in gallery Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, right, says the move was not a reaction to Canada's trade standoff with China. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The federal agriculture minister has announced $8.3 million to help support Canada’s beef industry.

The bulk of the funds announced in Calgary today will go toward Canada Beef, a marketing organization, to grow beef sales internationally.

Marie-Claude Bibeau says the move was not a reaction to an ongoing trade standoff with China.

The Chinese Embassy said last month that it asked Canada to suspend all meat exports after inspectors detected a feed additive residue.

Bibeau says her office is working around the clock to resolve the issue and conversations with Chinese officials are happening daily.

She says Canada has submitted a plan with China that she says she hopes will reassure the country enough to reopen the market soon.

