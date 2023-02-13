The Canadian government says it will invest nearly $40-million to support more than a dozen artificial intelligence projects in sectors ranging from manufacturing to retail and aeronautics.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne is expected to make the announcement on Monday in Montreal.

The $39.3-million funding will be invested through Montreal-based SCALE AI, a technology supercluster funded by the federal and Quebec governments that was established to help accelerate the adoption of AI.

In addition to the federal government, private investors are also participating in the latest financing round, SCALE AI’s most significant to date, for a total of $117-million in investments. Out of the 15 projects granted funds, six were already being supported by SCALE AI.

The funding includes $9.3-million to help Coveo and IVADO Labs – two companies specializing in AI – to develop machine learning and personalization algorithms to help retailers, $8.5-million to help McCain Foods Ltd. reduce potato waste, and a $1.5-million to optimize aircraft maintenance for Bombardier’s clients.

The projects demonstrate how SCALE AI is “creating highly skilled jobs, a more resilient supply chain and enabling companies to be more efficient and competitive” in supporting the country’s AI sector, said Mr. Champagne in a statement.

Julien Billot, the CEO of SCALE AI, said 2022 was a record-breaking year for his organization with a total investment of $204-million in 33 industry projects.

“Through each of these funding round, SCALE AI has contributed to further advancing the adoption of AI for a significant number of companies across Canada,” he said.

Mr. Billot added that his organization’s priorities include projects that can have a positive impact on society as a whole.

But Valerio De Stefano, Canada Research Chair in Innovation Law and Society at Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, questioned Ottawa’s funding strategy.

“Most of the benefits and profits will be retained by the companies that benefit from this investment,” he said. “One can ask oneself: What is the return from this investment on the community?”

Mr. De Stefano also underscored that some projects aimed at optimizing productivity could have implications for workers’ rights. This, he said, might warrant broader consultations with stakeholders like unions before choosing which projects to fund with public money.