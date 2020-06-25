Ottawa announces winners of $109-million in additional COVID-19 research funding

Open this photo in gallery This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Hannah A. BullockAzaibi Tamin/The Canadian Press

The federal government has announced the winners of its latest and largest funding competition for COVID-19 research.

The 139 projects, led by research teams across Canada, were selected from a pool for 1488 proposals. The projects will divide more than $109-million in additional science funding that was allocated as part of the federal government’s COVID-19 response strategy and announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in April.

The winning projects are diverse, ranging from vaccine development to public health interventions, but together they paint a revealing picture. Compared to the results of an earlier funding round in March, they reflect a health crisis that is no longer being experienced primarily as an international event but one that is hitting Canadians squarely where they live.

“It’s a balanced portfolio when you think about what we need to be doing against the virus,” said Michael Strong, president of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the federal agency that oversaw the competition.

Dr. Strong added that there is another way in which the new phase of funding is more balanced than the first: 44 per cent of the successful applicants are women.

Results of the earlier round were criticized for appearing to strongly favour male researchers. Dr. Strong said that a review of what happened revealed that female researchers in Canada were relatively more impacted during the lead up to lockdown, due to its effects on teaching and household life, and, in the case of physician scientists, by being on the front lines of treatment, all of which left less time to assemble project proposals.

“It wasn’t a level playing field,” Dr. Strong said. By allowing 10 days more time for submitting proposals in the second round, “we allowed that problem to be corrected.”

More than 1000 reviewers were involved in judging the projects on their merits. Proposals were grouped in five separate categories including therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, social policy and public health response, and clinical management.

