Ottawa assessing how military can aid in New Brunswick flood cleanup

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press

A boat ferries residents to Darlings Island, N.B., cut off by flood waters, on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Ottawa is stepping into help flood-weary residents clean up as floodwaters continue their long-awaited retreat in New Brunswick.

Premier Brian Gallant announced Thursday that the province has asked the Armed Forces to conduct a “reconnaissance mission” to determine if the military could provide assistance in the cleanup.

The federal government has agreed and has assigned a reconnaissance team to determine what assistance members can provide.

Federal Environment data indicate water levels in Fredericton receded to about 6.4 metres above sea level early today, putting the city below the flood stage.

Levels have also gone down to about 4.8 metres in Saint John.

The encouraging trend comes as officials planned to reopen the Trans-Canada Highway between Moncton and Fredericton at noon today, after it closed last week when it got swamped by floodwaters.

Water on the four-lane stretch — used by an average of 10,000 to 12,000 vehicles daily — has receded, but crews have been removing mounds of debris.

