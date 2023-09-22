Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich arrives for her trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, on Sept. 19.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Evidence in the trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers suggests city staff did not give protest organizers or their lawyers a heads-up about plans to file a court injunction against demonstrators.

Serge Arpin, the chief of staff for former mayor Jim Watson, is on the witness stand in the criminal trial of Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

Arpin says he was texting back and forth with Freedom Convoy lawyer Keith Wilson on Feb. 14 and 15 last year as part of a deal to move trucks out of residential neighbourhoods and onto the street along Parliament Hill.

On Feb. 15, Wilson asked if media reports that the city had been granted an injunction against protesters was true, and said it could change the terms of their deal.

Arpin testified that he knew about the impending injunction application but did not tell Wilson until after it was granted by a judge.

Lawyers representing the convoy organizers were not given an opportunity to oppose the application in court at the time.