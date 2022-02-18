Two people scream while dancing at the blockade zone in front of Parliament Hill on Feb. 17.Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Trucker convoys: Latest updates

Police began to arrest the last truck-convoy protesters in Ottawa’s downtown core, in what a senior source with knowledge of the plan told The Globe and Mail would be one of Canada’s largest law-enforcement operations. Officers, backed up by armoured vehicles and canine units, have arrested people at smaller gatherings near the Rideau Centre mall and University of Ottawa campus before tackling the main group at Parliament Hill.

Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were due in court on Friday after being arrested the night before. The group they claim to represent, Canada Unity, is one of several factions in the antigovernment protests that have paralyzed the capital since late January.

The House of Commons and Senate cancelled Friday’s sittings as Parliament continues to debate the new powers Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave police and financial institutions to combat the protests. Debate on the Emergencies Act had been expected to continue through the weekend before a vote on Monday.

Bank accounts with suspected ties to the convoys have already begun to be frozen, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said after RCMP sent financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges a letter listing the names of targets. Those institutions are “collaborating properly and effectively,” Ms. Freeland said.

Ottawa residents: Crimes related to the protests can be reported to the Ottawa Police Service at (613) 236-1222; use extension 5015 for hate incidents, 4587 or 3771 for arson and 7300 for other offences. Check the municipal Twitter pages for updates on road closings and detours (@Ottawa_Traffic), transit disruptions (@OC_Transpo) and city services (@ottawacity).

Where are police and protesters in Ottawa now?

Latest photos from Ottawa

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 1 of 15

Police officers detain a man, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 2 of 15

Police officers walk on a street, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters 3 of 15

Police officers stand guard, as truckers and supporters continue to protest in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 4 of 15

An OPP officer mans a roadblock along Wellington Street, as a winter storm warning is in effect, on the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 5 of 15

Police officers stand guard, as truckers and supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters 6 of 15

Two men sit in a hot tub as demonstrators continue to protest the vaccine mandates in Ottawa.DAVE CHAN/AFP 7 of 15

Police patrol through a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 8 of 15

OTTAWA, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 17: Trucks participate in a blockade near the parliament building as a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continues on February 17, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario. Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act in an attempt to try to put an end to the demonstration that has nearly paralyzed a portion of downtown Ottawa for three weeks. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 9 of 15

Protestors join a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates in Ottawa, Ontario.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 10 of 15

A protester shovels snow from Wellington Street in front of a blockade of trucks as a winter storm warning is in effect, on the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 11 of 15

Snow covers the fifth wheel plates of semi-trailer trucks as a winter storm warning is in effect, on the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 12 of 15

People gather in a tent along Wellington Street as a winter storm warning is in effect, on the 22nd day of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press 13 of 15

People build a snowman in front of trucks participating in a blockade near the parliament building as a demonstration organized by truck drivers opposing vaccine mandates continues in Ottawa, Ontario.Scott Olson/Getty Images North America 14 of 15

Demonstrators embrace during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa.ED JONES/AFP 15 of 15

Wellington Street blockade zone

The blockade of trucks that parked in front of Parliament Hill in late January is still occupying the stretch of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill, though they are fewer in number and currently surrounded by a large contingent of police. City staff erected fencing around Parliament Hill to stop protesters from swarming the complex.

Ottawa’s ‘secured area’

Police have set up a perimeter of almost 100 checkpoints spanning from Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal and Wellington Street to Highway 417. Access is restricted to those who live or work in the area – which includes a large residential neighbourhood, Centretown – or others who can show legitimate reasons for being there.

Parliament Hill Secured area Rideau Canal Ottawa 0 600 METRES THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREET- MAP CONTRIBUTORS; ottawa police service Parliament Hill Secured area Rideau Canal Ottawa 0 600 METRES THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREET- MAP CONTRIBUTORS; ottawa police service Parliament Hill Secured area Rideau Canal Ottawa 0 600 METRES THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; ottawa police service

What are the Ottawa protests about? An overview

A crowd gathers on Parliament Hill on Jan. 29, the first weekend of Ottawa's protests.LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images

Why did protesters come to Ottawa?

In late January, a truck convoy’s arrival in downtown Ottawa was the beginning of what would become a more widespread and well-organized campaign against not just vaccine mandates, but the authority of Canada’s elected governments. Their initial manifesto demanded the Governor-General and Senate overrule COVID-19 restrictions across Canada, which would amount to a coup. Some organizers retracted that document as the protests became more well-entrenched in the capital. Groups with an array of disparate causes claim to be involved in the Ottawa convoys, and some demonstrations attracted people from the racist far right, who mixed anti-mandate slogans with swastikas and antisemitic signs.

Protest leaders Chris Barber, Benjamin Dichter, and Tamara Lich.YouTube

Who are the Ottawa protests’ leaders?

There is a loose coalition of groups claiming to be involved in the protests, chief among them Canada Unity, which started out as a pro-pipeline movement in 2019 before shifting focus to vaccine mandates. Some of the protesters’ key public faces include:

Tamara Lich: Ex-member of Alberta’s pro-separatist Maverick Party who was allegedly involved in 2019′s United We Roll protests, which supported Canada’s oil-and-gas sector but also attracted anti-immigration groups. Police in Ottawa arrested her on Feb. 17.

Ex-member of Alberta’s pro-separatist Maverick Party who was allegedly involved in 2019′s United We Roll protests, which supported Canada’s oil-and-gas sector but also attracted anti-immigration groups. Police in Ottawa arrested her on Feb. 17. Benjamin Dichter: Cryptocurrency evangelist and podcaster who, in 2018, spoke to the People’s Party of Canada denouncing “political Islam” and claiming, without evidence, that Muslim fronts were infiltrating Canadian institutions.

Cryptocurrency evangelist and podcaster who, in 2018, spoke to the People’s Party of Canada denouncing “political Islam” and claiming, without evidence, that Muslim fronts were infiltrating Canadian institutions. Chris Barber: Trucker from Saskatchewan who’s attracted a following denouncing the “liberal left” on TikTok. He was arrested on Feb. 17.

Trucker from Saskatchewan who’s attracted a following denouncing the “liberal left” on TikTok. He was arrested on Feb. 17. Pat King: Another conservative TikTok personality who took part in United We Roll.

Another conservative TikTok personality who took part in United We Roll. Tom Marazzo, Daniel Bulford and Tom Quiggin: A former soldier, Mountie and federal intelligence analyst, respectively, who said they were acting for the convoy as security advisers or liaisons with police.

On this episode of The Decibel, reporter Colin Freeze explains what we know about the leaders of the convoy and where their money is coming from.

What is the Emergencies Act?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP

When copycat versions of the Ottawa protests began to target Canada’s border crossings (more on that below), Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began to look at tougher methods to end the disruptions. On Feb. 14 he invoked the Emergencies Act, a never-before-used law allowing broader, but temporary, powers to keep order. These include:

Broader police authority

Police have more power to stop protests at critical infrastructure and designated areas like Parliament Hill and national monuments, and can also stop people from going to those places

Different levels of police have more freedom to enforce bylaws and issue fines

Police can compel tow-truck owners, who have so far been reluctant to tackle the Ottawa blockade, to do their jobs for just compensation

More power to financial institutions

Banks and anti-money-laundering authorities can freeze personal and business accounts suspected of financing the protests, and they don’t need court orders to do so

Financial institutions and law enforcement can share more information about suspects

Crowdfunding sites and online payment providers now have to register with FINTRAC, the federal financial intelligence service

These powers will expire in mid-March unless Parliament renews them, though the government could also rescind them earlier if it wants to. After the emergency, if Parliament agrees, financial institutions might get to keep their oversight of cryptocurrencies and crowdfunding sites, which were previously blind spots for investigations of money laundering and terrorism financing.

On this episode of The Decibel, reporter Colin Freeze explains what we know about the leaders of the convoy and where their money is coming from.

How the border blockades were cleared

A person holds a flag in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 12 amid a standoff between police and protesters blocking the Ambassador Bridge.Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Hundreds of millions of dollars in Canada-U.S. trade were at stake when protesters started to target the border, which was one of the reasons Mr. Trudeau gave for using the Emergencies Act. All border crossings are now clear, but the arrests made there have raised disturbing questions about the role of far-right groups and their willingness to use armed violence. Here’s an overview.

Windsor, Ont.

Traffic opened again late on Feb. 13 on the Ambassador Bridge after a six-day standoff between police and protesters who had blockaded it with trucks in Windsor, Ont., demanding an end to COVID-19 mandates. Police still recommend against non-essential travel across the bridge between Windsor and Detroit, which usually carries about $450-million in goods a day, a quarter of Canada’s trade with the United States.

Alberta RCMP display weapons seized from a group of protesters in Coutts, Alta.Alberta RCMP

Coutts, Alta.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 15, protesters with trucks and tractors were in a tense standoff with RCMP at a Southern Alberta village north of Montana. It stranded cross-border truckers and travellers and cut off Coutts from many essential goods and medical services. The Mounties announced on Feb. 14 that they had arrested 12 people who were part of a “criminal organization” within the protest, and seized guns, ammunition, body armour and a machete. The following morning, the remaining protesters cleared out of the village and the Smugglers Saloon, a restaurant they were using as headquarters.

A blockade in Emerson, Man., on Feb. 12.Shannon VanRaes/Reuters

Emerson, Man.

On Feb. 10, protesters with semi trucks and farm equipment began blocking a border road near Emerson, a Red River community north of the North Dakota-Minnesota state line. At its height, RCMP estimated that 75 vehicles were involved; 20 to 30 vehicles remained on Feb. 16 when the protesters cleared out, with assurances that they would not be arrested if they left peacefully.

Surrey, B.C.

The Pacific Highway crossing in Surrey, B.C., closed on Feb. 12 when convoy protesters broke through police barricades and obstructed the road. Mounties cleared the border crossing itself on Feb. 14, then the highway leading to it the day after. Police said several people were charged with mischief and they were monitoring the flow of traffic into Washington state.

What happens after this is over?

A man walks with his dog in downtown Ottawa on Feb. 17.Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Even when the blockades are clear and downtown Ottawa returns to a semblance of normal – and no one is quite sure when that will be – all levels of government will face hard questions how it dragged on, why police didn’t arrest or ticket protesters earlier and whether Mr. Trudeau had sufficient reason to use emergency powers. Here’s how some of that could play out.

Federal: Under the Emergencies Act, the government has to launch an inquiry into why it declared the emergency. It must be called within 60 days of the end of the emergency period, with a report to the House within a year.

Under the Emergencies Act, the government has to launch an inquiry into why it declared the emergency. It must be called within 60 days of the end of the emergency period, with a report to the House within a year. Provincial: Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who declared a provincial state of emergency in response to the Windsor blockades, is headed for a scheduled election on June 2. His response to COVID-19 generally, and the anti-restrictions protests specifically, are likely to be key campaign issues.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who declared a provincial state of emergency in response to the Windsor blockades, is headed for a scheduled election on June 2. His response to COVID-19 generally, and the anti-restrictions protests specifically, are likely to be key campaign issues. Municipal: The protests have thrown Ottawa’s police force, and the city council overseeing it, into unprecedented disarray just months before local elections on Oct. 24. There is no permanent replacement yet for Peter Sloly, the police chief who quit in the protests’ third week. Mayor Jim Watson is not running again. Potential candidates to replace him so far include Diane Deans, who Mr. Watson and his supporters ousted as police board chair on Feb. 16, and Catherine McKenney, a Centretown councillor who’s become the public face of the neighbourhood’s anger at the protests and how governments have handled them.

More reading

On the Emergencies Act

Robyn Urback: By invoking the Emergencies Act, the feds go from no action to the nuclear option

Andrew Coyne: Whether or not the Emergencies Act is the solution, blockades are a growing problem

On following the money

Tim Kiladze: Canada’s blockades make it clear that crypto can be a form of shadow banking, and needs a crackdown

Mark Carney: It’s time to end the sedition in Ottawa by enforcing the law and following the money

On Canadian extremism

Rita Abrahamsen and Michael C. Williams: A new approach is needed to blunt the appeal of far-right movements

Amarnath Amarasingam and Stephanie Carvin: Will the Ottawa convoy morph into a Tea Party-style populist movement?

With reports from Janice Dickson, Kristy Kirkup, Marieke Walsh, Colin Freeze, Eric Atkins, Carrie Tait, Jana G. Pruden, Evan Annett and The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.