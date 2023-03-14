Ottawa police are facing criticism after officers wore the “thin blue line” symbol at a charity hockey game over the weekend.

Photos from the friendly Friday night game between the Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Fire Service have been circulating online, with many commenters panning the choice of jersey.

Police forces across the country have banned members from wearing the controversial symbol while on duty because of its adoption in recent years by groups on the far right.

A spokesperson for the police says the jerseys were provided by the Ottawa Police Association and officers are not allowed to wear it on their uniforms.

The association is defending the use of the symbol, saying they believe it is a way to honour officers who have died on the job.

But city Coun. Ariel Troster is denouncing the jerseys and says they are creating division at a time when the police service is supposed to be rebuilding trust with the community.