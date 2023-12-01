Open this photo in gallery: Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree speaks with Metis Settlement General Council President Dave Larouche on Nov. 30 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A high-ranking federal official says Ottawa has not verified the legitimacy of disputed Métis communities in Ontario that have been at the centre of heated debate over a government bill.

Martin Reiher, a senior assistant deputy minister in the Crown-Indigenous Relations Department, said Thursday that Bill C-53 only recognizes the provincial Métis organizations that represent communities in Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

The government isn’t required to dig into the legitimacy of specific communities themselves, he said.

“The government of Canada has not played a role in that regard.”

Reiher made the comments at a parliamentary committee where Indigenous leaders have been hotly debating legislation that would recognize Métis self-governance in the three provinces.

The Chiefs of Ontario and other First Nations groups have argued that six new communities within the Métis Nation of Ontario, which the provincial government recognized in 2017, have no historical basis to exist.

NDP MP Lori Idlout asked Reiher why he thinks there have been “so many concerns raised” about the membership of the Ontario group and whether it had enough checks and balances in place.

He replied saying the organization has worked hard on a membership registry, and noted that it removed some 6,000 members with incomplete profiles in June. He added it has an “obligation” to provide verifiable information.

The Canadian Press has reached out to the Métis Nation of Ontario for comment.

Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod, a member of the Chiefs of Ontario and a vocal critic of Bill C-53, said the official’s comments are yet another example of the federal government not doing its due diligence.

And while the legislation itself may not specify which communities are under the Métis Nation of Ontario’s jurisdiction, it’s essentially giving recognition to them, he said in an interview Friday.

“It’s ludicrous that this is being legislated out of thin air,” he said, adding that passing the bill would be a slippery slope that could harm First Nations rights.

But the leaders of Métis organizations affected by the bill have said the legislation would unlock opportunities and foster a new relationship with Ottawa.

They have emphasized that the recognition of their self-governance rights would do nothing to harm other Indigenous groups.