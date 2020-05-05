Ottawa earmarks $77-million to protect workers as part of agricultural aid package

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced $77-million in funding to help food-processors outfit their workers with personal protective equipment and adapt their plants to allow for proper physical distancing.

The announcement comes one day after Cargill Ltd. reopened its High River, Alta., beef slaughterhouse – the site of Canada’s single largest outbreak of COVID-19 – following a two-week shutdown due to labour shortages caused by the coronavirus. The country’s second-largest outbreak is at another Alberta slaughterhouse, JBS Canada’s facility in Brooks, which has more than 400 cases. JBS is running one shift, down from two.

Mr. Trudeau said that while workplace safety falls under provincial jurisdiction, Ottawa is stepping in to help keep employees healthy and make sure grocery stores remain stocked.

“The responsibility is shared between owners and operators of the plants and provincial governments, but the federal government is happy to be part of creating solutions in this situation,” Mr. Trudeau said at his daily briefing. “We’re in an unprecedented crisis and we need to keep people safe. We also need to ensure a supply of food for Canadians.”

The $77-million is part of a wider $252-million package announced Tuesday, which includes support for hog and cattle producers who are facing rising labour and operational costs associated with having to keep their animals on the farm longer due to decreased processing capacity.

A recent Globe and Mail investigation into the Cargill outbreak revealed that as the virus spread among workers, the company did not widely distribute facemasks; multiple workers also told The Globe that efforts to facilitate physical distancing on the line, where employees work elbow-to-elbow as they break down carcasses, came too little, too late.

Mr. Trudeau said the funding will go toward PPE and reconfiguring plants, for example by creating more space among workers or installing barriers between them. The Prime Minister said the money will help bolster processing capacity to increase the amount of products made domestically.

The Cargill plant on Monday resumed operations on its harvest floor, where cattle are slaughtered, and will tomorrow reopen the fabrication side, where meat is cut and packaged. The company said all employees are now required to wear masks, and that if partitions are not feasible because of worker movement, staff will be provided with face shields. Provincial health and safety officials will be on site this week.

The Syndicat Agriculture Union, which represents federal inspectors at food-processing plants, said the $77-million announcement “misses the mark.” The union questions whether the money will actually translate into better-equipped slaughterhouse staff and said it will not solve problems associated with cramped locker rooms and hallways. “You can give processors all the money you want,” the union said in a statement. “The fact is, there is a shortage of personal protective equipment. The supplies that are available are dedicated to the health care industry, which needs them. We need them too, but they are simply not available.”

Inspectors with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency must be on site any time slaughter activity is taking place. As of Monday, 18 of the 55 or so CFIA workers assigned to Cargill’s High River plant had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture has been calling on Ottawa to do more to maintain food security and support producers amid the pandemic. The federation, which represents 200,000 farmers and their families, released a statement last week asking for a $2.6-billion emergency fund, which it said was based on estimates provided by agricultural commodity groups across the country. Producers are facing a multitude of challenges – from shifts in demand caused by the closure of restaurants for dine-in eating, to increased labour costs and supply chain disruptions as processing plants shutter or reduce capacity. The federation warned that losses would only continue to mount.

Tuesday’s $252-million announcement falls far short of that. The Prime Minister said the funding is an “initial investment” and that the government recognizes that more will need to be done as needs increase. “This is money that we are sending out immediately to help our farmers and agricultural producers, and we will continue to work with them to address other needs.”

The funding includes a $125-million national AgriRecovery initiative to support hog and cattle producers that are forced to hang onto their animals for longer periods of time because of reduced processing capacity at plants hit by outbreaks. “For many farmers, this crisis means that they have to keep animals for longer periods of time, and that can be expensive,” Mr. Trudeau said.

The Canadian Cattlemen’s Association, which represents 63,000 beef farms and feedlots, has said the closures and slow-down at Cargill and JBS have added thousands of cattle to the backlog on farms each week. It warned that without help from Ottawa, including by way of offsetting the costs associated with feeding livestock for weeks longer than expected, producers could be looking at a half-billion in market losses before the end of next month.

Ottawa has already announced a number of measures to prop up the agriculture sector, including a $5-billion package announced in March designed to extend the lending capacity for farmers facing cash-flow issues due to the coronavirus crisis. Farm Credit Canada (FCC), a major agriculture and food lender, received the financial support as part of an effort to provide more flexibility to farmers and processors who are affected by the loss of sales. While the fund was welcomed by anxious farmers, growing farm debt in Canada remains a concern.

In mid-April, the Liberals also announced they would provide $1,500 to employers in food production and processing for each temporary foreign worker they employ. The $50-million fund was created to offset the costs of the federal requirement that temporary foreign workers isolate for two weeks upon arriving in Canada.