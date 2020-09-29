 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ottawa expected to present arguments in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case today

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves a court hearing during a break in Vancouver, on Sept. 28, 2020.

JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

Lawyers for the attorney-general are expected to present the federal government’s response today to the latest arguments in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Lawyers for Meng argued Monday that the United States omitted and misstated facts when it shared allegations against her with Canadian officials ahead of her arrest in Vancouver.

Scott Fenton told a B.C. Supreme Court judge that the summary of allegations used to justify her arrest was “manifestly unreliable” and could be considered an abuse of process.

The judge is considering whether the argument merits proceeding to a three-week hearing starting in February centred on allegations of abuses of process related to Meng’s arrest.

Meng appeared in court for the first time since May for the next stage in her ongoing extradition hearings in Vancouver.

She is wanted on fraud charges in the United States that both she and Huawei have denied.

