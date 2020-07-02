 Skip to main content
Ottawa extends mandatory quarantine order for most people entering Canada until Aug. 31

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People leave the terminal after arriving at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, on March 16, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The federal government has extended the mandatory quarantine order for most people entering Canada until the end of August to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Any travellers entering the country – by land, air or sea – will have to isolate for 14 days, whether or not they are showing any symptoms of COVID-19.

The order made under the Quarantine Act, which first came into effect in late March, was set to expire at midnight Tuesday, but will now remain in effect until Aug. 31.

It carries penalties that include six months in prison or a fine of up to $750,000, which could go up to $1-million if the person caused death or bodily harm by wilfully and recklessly breaking the rules.

The updated version of the order also clarifies that travellers must wear non-medical masks while they are entering the country or are in transit to the place where they will isolate, unless they are travelling in private vehicles.

The order does not apply to people who cross the border regularly to ensure goods and services continue to flow, or anyone entering to provide essential services.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he doesn't want to see the United States border reopened on July 21, considering the resurgence in COVID-19 cases in many states. The Canadian Press

Report an error
