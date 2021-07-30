Federal government settles with multiple First Nations over safe drinking water lawsuits

Open this photo in gallery Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced the agreement in principle on Friday along with the leaders of three plaintiff communities – Curve Lake First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation and Tataskweyak Cree Nation. DAVID JACKSON/The Globe and Mail

Ottawa is committing nearly $8-billion to settle two class-action lawsuits from First Nations over unsafe drinking water and to fix water-quality problems on dozens of reserve communities across the country.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller announced the agreement in principle on Friday along with the leaders of three plaintiff communities – Curve Lake First Nation, Neskantaga First Nation and Tataskweyak Cree Nation – who expressed cautious optimism for the deal’s potential to end decades of health and social issues on reserves.

“For hundreds of years now, Canada has enjoyed vast wealth while Indigenous people lack access to even the basic necessities of life like drinkable water,” said Curve Lake First Nation Chief Emily Whetung. “Today, we have come one step closer to reconciling this long history.

Story continues below advertisement

The sum includes $1.5-billion in compensation for roughly 142,000 people spread across 258 First Nations that have posted drinking-water advisories in recent years. Another $400-million would go toward a First Nation Economic and Cultural Restoration Fund.

A further $400-million would be allocated every year to ensure access to safe drinking, reaching at least $6-billion by next decade.

Lawyer Michael Rosenberg, who is representing the communities in actions before the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench and the Federal Court, said a dispute-resolution process will hold the federal government accountable if it fails to ensure regular access to clean drinking water in residents’ homes.

“This historic agreement recognizes a basic human right to clean drinking water, compensates those who were wrongly deprived of it, and gives First Nations confidence that the future will not resemble the past,” he said. “It is a remarkable shift.”

The federal government opted to settle before the case was scheduled for summary judgment in October. The plaintiffs argued that Canada has a fiduciary duty – as well as obligations under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms – to provide clean drinking water on First Nations reserves. They filed volumes of evidence demonstrating the ill effects of contaminated water, including photos of children covered in rashes.

With a potential fall election looming, the issue was set to become a major campaign issue.

In 2015, the Liberals promised to eliminate boil-water advisories on reserves within five years. At the time, 93 communities faced such restrictions. As of Jun. 16, that figure has dropped to 32, according to a government website tracking the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh travelled to Neskantaga First Nation, where a water-quality advisory has been in place since 1995. He chastised the Liberal government for breaking its 2015 promise and vowed to address the problem.

A statement from Neskantaga First Nation notes that water issues forced residents to evacuate the community twice in a single year.

“These were not our mistakes; these were not our policies,” the statement reads. “People from Neskantaga woke up today, yesterday, and every day for the past 27 years wondering how they will treat the symptoms of this water disaster.

“Our symptoms are real, and result in kids committing suicide, getting rashes and suffering severe eczema. The skin conditions are particularly awful. They make our people feel like they have to hide themselves, and furthers their loss of dignity, on top of already feeling like maybe they don’t deserve clean water. It took 27 years to get this far, and we are here and determined to move forward.”

The statement goes on to say that residents are “cautious about promises” but “ready to work on legally binding commitments.”

The conditions in Neskantaga, Tataskweyak, Curve Lake and scores of other communities forced Mr. Miller to acknowledge in December that Ottawa would fall short of its 2015 goal to provide drinkable water to every First Nations community.

Story continues below advertisement

Since 2016, the government has committed more than $4.2-billion to water issues on reserves, according to a ministry press release.

Mr. Rosenberg said the parties are working on a final settlement agreement and anticipates it will be completed by the end of August before going to the courts for approval.

With a report from Kristy Kirkup

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.