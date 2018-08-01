Ottawa gives New Brunswick government $39-million to help with flood recovery

New Brunswick is getting $39-million from Ottawa as it continues to recover from this spring’s historic floods.
The province says the federal money will help cover response and recovery costs.
In a news release, Deputy Premier Stephen Horsman said many people are still recovering from the flood.
He says the money will cover costs like paying claims from the public and companies.
The province said in June that about 12,000 properties were affected by flooding between late April and mid-May.
Lisa Munn, recovery services manager with New Brunswick Emergency Measures, said that 50 to 60 homes are beyond repair.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.