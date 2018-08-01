 Skip to main content

Ottawa gives New Brunswick government $39-million to help with flood recovery

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Ottawa gives New Brunswick government $39-million to help with flood recovery

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press

New Brunswick is getting $39-million from Ottawa as it continues to recover from this spring’s historic floods.

The province says the federal money will help cover response and recovery costs.

In a news release, Deputy Premier Stephen Horsman said many people are still recovering from the flood.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the money will cover costs like paying claims from the public and companies.

The province said in June that about 12,000 properties were affected by flooding between late April and mid-May.

Lisa Munn, recovery services manager with New Brunswick Emergency Measures, said that 50 to 60 homes are beyond repair.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.