Ottawa has rejected Toronto’s request to decriminalize drugs

The federal government has officially turned down Toronto’s request to decriminalize drugs for personal use, saying the proposal does not adequately protect public health and maintain public safety.

In a statement sent late Friday, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Ya’ara Saks said Toronto’s proposal was rejected because of “concerns with feasibility and ability for law enforcement to implement the proposed model, protection of youth, and lack of support from key players including the province of Ontario.”

“This government remains committed to addressing substance use and addiction as a health issue. All partners must work together to make available and accessible health and social supports so that we can divert people from the criminal justice system into the healthcare system,” Ms. Saks said.

The federal government’s decision formally puts an end to a process that had been stalled amid intense criticism of British Columbia’s experiment with decriminalization, which took effect last year and was significantly scaled back earlier this month, at the province’s request, in response to complaints about public drug use and disorder.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been staunchly opposed to Toronto’s proposal and has ramped up the pressure in recent days, calling on the city to withdraw its application. While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously said such an application could not go ahead without provincial support, Toronto’s request had not been formally turned down until Friday.

The rejection came on the same day that Mr. Ford called on the federal government to stop approving safer supply drug sites and to conduct a formal review of current ones in the province.