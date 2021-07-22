 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Canada

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Ottawa hosts Islamophobia summit after series of deadly attacks across Canada

Maan Alhmidi
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger says the summit will be an opportunity for Muslim Canadians to express their ideas on how Ottawa can implement policies that protect their communities.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government is hosting a summit on Islamophobia today following a series of violent, targeted attacks that killed or injured Muslim Canadians and left communities across the country in shock.

Diversity Minister Bardish Chagger says the summit will be an opportunity for Muslim Canadians to express their ideas and insights on how Ottawa can stop these attacks and implement policies that protect their communities.

She says there is a need for more work to protect Muslim communities against hate and discrimination fuelled by Islamophobia and the government has worked with national Muslim-led organizations to convene the summit.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of Parliament unanimously adopted a motion calling on the government to convene an emergency summit on Islamophobia on June 11, a few days after a vehicle attack against a Muslim family in London, Ont., left four dead and a nine-year-old boy seriously injured.

A spate of hate-motivated attacks targeted several hijab-wearing Muslim women in Alberta in recent months. Last September, a Muslim man was stabbed to death while volunteering in a Toronto mosque.

Nusaiba Al-Azem, a vice chair of the London Muslim Mosque, says Muslim communities expect tangible change from all levels of government to address rising anti-Muslim hate.

She told reporters in London, Ont., on Monday that she feels particularly strongly about Quebec’s secularism law, known as Bill 21, that prohibits some public sector workers including teachers, police officers and judges from wearing religious symbols at work.

Al-Azem says that she, as a visibly Muslim female lawyer, would be forced to choose between either practising her faith or her profession if she moved to Quebec and worked for the office of the Crown.

She says the federal justice minister should be involved in all legal challenges of Bill 21, which she described as a “discriminatory law which disproportionately targets religious minorities including our Jewish and Sikh brothers and sisters.”

The National Council of Canadian Muslims released 61 recommendations to fight anti-Muslim hate across Canada ahead of the Islamophobia summit.

Story continues below advertisement

Mustafa Farooq, chief executive officer of the NCCM, says the federal government currently doesn’t have any specific resources or strategy specifically aiming to fight Islamophobia.

He says his organization’s calls for action include urging the federal government to create an office of a special envoy on Islamophobia and to invest in a specific anti-Islamophobia strategy.

“Simultaneously, the federal government needs to commit to fighting Islamophobia at the systemic level within government through looking at profiling at the CRA of Muslim-led charities, or how national security agencies have continued to profile Canadian Muslims and other racialized minorities,” he says.

He says provinces should commit to anti-Islamophobia strategies in education and should create provincial hate-crime accountability units.

“We need to see action. And we need to see it now,” he says. “Governments attending the summit must know that we want more than their attendance. We want to see their commitment to timelines.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies