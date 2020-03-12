Ottawa in talks with U.S. over European travel ban, Freeland says

Open this photo in gallery Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons, Monday, March 9, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada is seeking further information from the United States before deciding whether to follow their lead and suspend flights from Europe.

Canadian officials began conversations with the U.S. government Wednesday night after President Donald Trump announced the suspension. Canada was not informed in advance, she said.

Ms. Freeland told CBC News Thursday morning that there are no immediate plans to ban inbound flights from Europe, and Ottawa is relying on the advice of its public health officials.

“When it comes to people coming into our country, we are constantly reviewing what is happening at Canada’s border,” she said. "We already have enhanced screening in place for people arriving from countries where there is a bigger outbreak … and we are constantly reviewing what we are doing at the borders.”

Asked if she is concerned that the U.S. could close the land border if Canada doesn’t suspend flights, Ms. Freeland said, “I certainly wouldn’t make predictions about the future behaviour and decisions of other countries.

“It is very important for us to have a good conversation with the U.S. about our shared border,” she said.

At this point, there are no plans to cancel this week’s meeting of Indigenous leaders and premiers that is being held Thursday and Friday.

“It is not a very large gathering and the public health advice in general is that we need to be most thoughtful about larger gatherings,” she said.

The premiers meeting will largely be focused now on the coronavirus and the effect on the economy, Ms. Freeland added.

