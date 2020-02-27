Ottawa introduces new rules to protect right whales in Canadian waters

Open this photo in gallery A North Atlantic right whale surfaces in Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass in this 2018 file photo. Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

The Liberal government said Thursday it is enhancing measures to reduce risks to North Atlantic right whales, an endangered species largely due to human activity.

There are roughly 400 North Atlantic right whales left in the world, and they are unpredictable in Canadian waters.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan and Transport Minister Marc Garneau said Thursday the government will implement new season-long fishing closures in areas where whales are aggregating in the Gulf of the St. Lawrence.

The federal government is also planning to expand temporary fishing closure areas into the Bay of Fundy. It will also impose new gear marking requirements and work with the fishing industry to implement other gear modifications to be phased in starting next year.

Canada knows its trade relationship with the United States depends on the measures announced, Ms. Jordan said Thursday on Parliament Hill.

Transport Canada is also planning to re-implement a mandatory speed limit to 10 knots in the western Gulf of St. Lawrence and continue to allow vessels to travel in parts of shipping lanes north and south of Anticosti Island when no North Atlantic right whales are detected in the area.

The government says that it has been introducing measures to protect the species since 2017.

Ms. Jordan said in an interview the first year of this process was difficult because people were very concerned about their livelihoods but she said there has been a big shift in how fishers are dealing with the matter.