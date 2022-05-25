An Ottawa judge is expected to decide today whether “Freedom Convoy” organizer Tamara Lich should return to jail.

Moiz Karimjee, a Crown prosecutor, says Lich violated one of her bail conditions by agreeing to accept an award for her leadership during the Ottawa protest, and should be sent back behind bars to wait for her trial.

Lich and fellow protest organizer Chris Barber are jointly accused of mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

She was released with a long list of conditions, including a ban from all social media and an order not to “support anything related to the Freedom Convoy.”

Lich’s lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, says her bail conditions should be loosened to allow her to come to Ontario and use social media.

The “Freedom Convoy” protest evolved into a weeks-long demonstration that gridlocked the streets of Ottawa.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.