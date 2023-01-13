Two hospitals in southern Ontario say they saw record numbers of patients this week.

Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa says Tuesday was the busiest day in the hospital’s 47-year history, with 361 patients admitted.

The hospital has not specified the reason for the increased volume but says in a statement that patients with respiratory symptoms who don’t require urgent care should go to a local assessment centre instead.

Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, Ont., says it cared for 295 patients in its emergency room on Tuesday — the highest volume it has ever seen.

Grand River says in a statement the spike in visits is attributed to population growth, increased respiratory illnesses and weather-related slips and falls.

Wait times for emergency room visits skyrocketed at hospitals across the province in the fall amid a surge in respiratory illnesses as well as ongoing staffing shortages.