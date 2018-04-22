 Skip to main content

Ottawa launches online public consultation on plastic, marine waste

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she wants to see Canada move toward zero plastic waste by tackling single-use plastics such as grocery bags and disposable drink bottles.

Speaking from the seaside community of Eastern Passage, N.S., McKenna announced Sunday that the federal government has launched an online public consultation to gather Canadians’ views on plastics and reducing waste.

The announcement came shortly before dozens of volunteers flocked to two area beaches to clean up shoreline litter to mark Earth Day.

According to the federal government, there’s more than 150 million tonnes of plastic waste in the ocean worldwide and it’s estimated that plastic could outweigh fish in the ocean by 2050.

McKenna says under its G7 presidency, Canada will target ocean preservation as one of its top priorities.

Canadians can access the online survey through the federal government website.

