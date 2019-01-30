 Skip to main content

Canada Ottawa man charged with sex-related offences after joint OPP, FBI investigation

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Provincial police say an Ottawa man has been charged with sex-related offences after an investigation involving Canadian and American law enforcement officers.

The 46-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a two-month investigation conducted by the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators charged the man with two counts of arranging to meet a child for a sexual purpose on the internet.

Police say they seized two cell phones and a desktop computer tower after executing search warrant Tuesday.

The investigation continues.

