Ottawa man charged with sex-related offences after joint OPP, FBI investigation

Provincial police say an Ottawa man has been charged with sex-related offences after an investigation involving Canadian and American law enforcement officers.
The 46-year-old man was arrested Tuesday following a two-month investigation conducted by the OPP’s child sexual exploitation unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Investigators charged the man with two counts of arranging to meet a child for a sexual purpose on the internet.
Police say they seized two cell phones and a desktop computer tower after executing search warrant Tuesday.
The investigation continues.
