Ottawa nears decision on delaying cruise ship season in Canada due to coronavirus, sources say

Robert FifeOttawa Bureau Chief
Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
The federal government is close to making a decision to delay the cruise ship season, a move that could hurt the tourist economy on both coasts but may be necessary to protect Canadians from the spread of COVID-19, according to senior government officials.

The sources told The Globe that officials from Transport Canada are holding talks with managers of ports and the cruise ship industry to discuss the options.

They said the final decision on whether to delay the season will be made on the advice of public health officials. The Globe is not identifying the officials because they were not authorized to discuss plans underway by the government.

One official said the government can use the Quarantine Act to ban cruise ships as a health precaution or to use regulations to bar the tourist vessels from Canadian ports for a set period of time.

Amy Boucher, director of communications for Transport Minister Marc Garneau, said “the government is looking at all options” when asked if the cruise ship season could be delayed.

On Monday, British Columbia’s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, recommended that Ottawa delay the start of the cruise ship season.

“Mr. Garneau is looking at with the Cabinet Committee about measures that would be taken in order to ensure the health and safety of Canadians as the cruise season the cruise ship season which is starting normally in April around many regions of Canada,” Foreign Affairs Minister Francois Philippe Champagne told reporters after the Liberal caucus Wednesday. ... So I do know that colleagues are looking at the proper measures in coordination, obviously, with U.S. authorities because these cruise, you know, come from the United States.”

When asked Wednesday whether his government would suspend the arrival of cruise ships into Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau would only say that it bases decisions on ensuring the health and safety of Canadians.

“We are looking at different measures including cruise ships,” Mr. Trudeau said in French. “The season is going to start soon and we have to think about how we are going to protect the Canadians who could take these cruise ships.”

- With files from Justine Hunter in Victoria

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

