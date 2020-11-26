Ottawa pledges $19-million to help Nunavut with COVID-19 outbreak

Canada’s two biggest provinces have each reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 infections as Ottawa pledged funds to help Nunavut deal with its soaring caseload.
Ontario, which is expected to unveil new projections this afternoon, recorded 1,478 new cases today and 21 more deaths.
Two weeks ago, provincial health advisers predicted there could be as many as 6,500 new daily infections by mid-December if nothing was done to limit the spread of the virus.
It will be the first such data release since the Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region started facing the province’s toughest restrictions earlier this week.
Quebec, meanwhile, reported 1,464 new cases and 32 more deaths, eight of which were in the past day.
Meanwhile, Ottawa is pledging $19 million to help Nunavut deal with its worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Until early November the territory had no COVID-19 infections, but now there are 153 active infections.
