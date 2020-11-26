Ottawa pledges $19-million to help Nunavut with COVID-19 outbreak

Open this photo in gallery People wear masks as they walk in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Nov. 18, 2020. NATALIE MAERZLUFT/Reuters

Canada’s two biggest provinces have each reported more than 1,400 new COVID-19 infections as Ottawa pledged funds to help Nunavut deal with its soaring caseload.

Ontario, which is expected to unveil new projections this afternoon, recorded 1,478 new cases today and 21 more deaths.

Two weeks ago, provincial health advisers predicted there could be as many as 6,500 new daily infections by mid-December if nothing was done to limit the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Is my city going back into lockdown? A guide to COVID-19 restrictions across Canada

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

It will be the first such data release since the Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region started facing the province’s toughest restrictions earlier this week.

Quebec, meanwhile, reported 1,464 new cases and 32 more deaths, eight of which were in the past day.

Meanwhile, Ottawa is pledging $19 million to help Nunavut deal with its worsening COVID-19 outbreak. Until early November the territory had no COVID-19 infections, but now there are 153 active infections.

Countries around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, including right here in Canada. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discussed the timeline and challenges in developing COVID-19 vaccines during a Facebook live. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.