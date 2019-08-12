 Skip to main content

Canada Ottawa pledges money for 13 cultural projects Saskatchewan says are at risk

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ottawa pledges money for 13 cultural projects Saskatchewan says are at risk

Regina
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The federal government says it has approved funding for Saskatchewan theatre and recreational projects which the province warned were in jeopardy unless an infrastructure deal changed.

A letter posted to federal Infrastructure Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne’s Twitter account Monday says funding for 13 of the province’s requested projects have been approved.

Champagne says additional projects are expected to be approved and that formal announcements would follow.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government’s response comes after the Saskatchewan government raised concerns about the time it was taking for Ottawa to approve a list of almost 30 projects submitted for infrastructure money as part of a 10-year cost-sharing agreement worth almost $900-million.

Saskatchewan Deputy Premier Gord Wyant also signed a letter addressed to Regina-area Liberal MP Ralph Goodale saying a transfer was needed between two pots of money Ottawa had allocated to pay for recreation projects and transit ones.

The province accused Ottawa of being unresponsive, putting three cultural and recreational projects in Regina and Saskatoon at risk without transferring the transit money to the fund to pay for community infrastructure.

In his letter, Champagne outlines how the province can pay for the three projects — plus two outdoor pools in Regina — under the existing funding scheme and request such a transfer in later years.

Wyant responded in a statement, saying he’s disappointed the federal government denied the request to transfer the funds this year.

Wyant said his office is working to find out which 13 projects have been approved.

The government says its funding for the three projects is being considered.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter