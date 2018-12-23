Ottawa police armed with carbine rifles arrest man with gun at mall

Ottawa police say officers armed with carbine rifles were deployed to a busy mall in the nation’s capital on Sunday following a report of a man with a gun.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident at the McDonald’s located at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, but a suspect has been arrested and a firearm recovered.

They say no further information can be released as the incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.