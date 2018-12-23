 Skip to main content

Ottawa police armed with carbine rifles arrest man with gun at mall

Ottawa police armed with carbine rifles arrest man with gun at mall

The Canadian Press

Ottawa police say officers armed with carbine rifles were deployed to a busy mall in the nation’s capital on Sunday following a report of a man with a gun.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt in the incident at the McDonald’s located at Billings Bridge Shopping Centre, but a suspect has been arrested and a firearm recovered.

They say no further information can be released as the incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

