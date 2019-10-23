Ottawa police charge three teens after finding loaded shotgun in vehicle

Three Ottawa teens are facing multiple charges after allegedly driving in the city with a loaded shotgun.
City police say they were called to a road rage complaint in the east end of the city and stopped a vehicle.
They did not offer any details of the complaint, but say the vehicle they stopped that matched a description provided to police.
Police say officers noticed a gun inside the vehicle, which they later determined was loaded.
They have charged two 19-year-old men and a 17-year-old young offender in the case.
All three face six charges each, including unauthorized possession and careless use of a firearm.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.