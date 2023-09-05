Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich and Chris Barber wait for the Public Order Emergency Commission to begin in Ottawa on Nov. 1, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Police, city officials and former mayor Jim Watson will be among 22 witnesses called at the criminal trial of “Freedom Convoy” organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

Crown attorney Tim Radcliffe says he will also submit more than 100 exhibits in the trial which began this morning at the Ottawa courthouse.

The Crown intends to show the court dozens of videos, photos and letters from the Freedom Convoy protest, which gridlocked the city of Ottawa in winter 2022.

Lich and Barber are charged with mischief, obstructing police, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation.

The two are sitting in the first row of seats behind their lawyers to answer to the charges.

The rest of the benches in the courtroom are crowded with about 50 supporters, news reporters and lawyers.