Police patrol a barricade while vehicles block downtown streets, as truckers and supporters continue to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in Ottawa on Feb. 3.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The Ottawa police are deploying a “surge” of about 150 extra police officers to the areas of the city most affected by the protest against COVID-19 mandates that has been going on for days.

Police Chief Peter Sloly says the patrolling officers will be focused on dealing with mischief, hate, harassment, threats and other intimidating behaviours.

Late Thursday, federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the RCMP had approved Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson’s request for Mounties to support city police.

Where in downtown Ottawa is the trucker convoy based, and where have disruptions spread? A visual guide

Mendicino said the convoy has caused significant disruptions to local residents including vandalism, harassment, expressions of hate and violence, as well as the ongoing obstruction of many services.

