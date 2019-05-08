 Skip to main content

Canada Ottawa police find missing Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon, say he is safe

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ottawa police find missing Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon, say he is safe

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Ottawa Police Service says Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon has been found safe and sound.

Gascon was reported missing earlier Wednesday and police said his family was concerned for his safety.

Police have not released details on what happened or where he was found.

Story continues below advertisement

Before he was reported missing Gascon was last seen near the Supreme Court building near Parliament Hill, according to police, heading away from it.

Last month, the court announced that Gascon would retire in September.

It said he was stepping down for “personal and family reasons” after five years on the high court.

Before prime minister Stephen Harper named him to the Supreme Court in 2014, Gascon had been a judge on the Quebec Court of Appeal. His background was in civil and commercial litigation.

“I consider it a privilege to have been able to contribute over the last 17 years as member of the Canadian judiciary,” Gascon said when his retirement was announced.

“It is an immense honour to have been part of a judiciary that, by its expertise, quality, and independence, is a model in Canada and around the world. I remain profoundly grateful to all those who put their trust in me over the years.”

Chief Justice Richard Wagner, a fellow judge from Quebec, praised Gascon’s “thoughtful, rigorous, and collegial approach.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter