Open this photo in gallery: A funnel cloud is shown in Barrhaven, Ont., just outside of Ottawa on July 13.HO/The Canadian Press

A tornado touched down in a suburb in the south end of Ottawa, police said Thursday, as they advised residents to seek shelter from the storm.

Police advised people to take shelter as they, along with firefighters and paramedics, were on the scene in the Barrhaven area to assess the damages and help residents.

“This incident has a large footprint and officers and partners are working diligently to assist everyone needing help,” the Ottawa police said on Twitter.

They also warned there could be road closures due to fallen trees and electrical wires.

Residents looking to be reunited with family members were told to go to the Minto Recreation Complex at 3500 Cambrian Rd. in Barrhaven.

There have not yet been any reports of injuries.

Ottawa Fire Services said about 50 houses were affected in the Umbra Place area of Barrhaven.

“Firefighters are going door to door in the worst areas checking on residents (and) shutting down gas (and) Hydro on multiple units,” the service said on Twitter.

Earlier, Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the entire National Capital Region.

“Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches,” said the national weather agency.