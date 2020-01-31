 Skip to main content

Canada

Ottawa police investigating Holocaust monument vandalism as a hate crime

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The National Holocaust Monument is seen in Ottawa, in a Sept. 28, 2017, file photo.

Blair Gable/Blair Gable Photography

Police in Ottawa are looking for a man believed to have thrown eggs at the National Holocaust Monument.

They’re investigating the apparent vandalism as a hate crime.

Chief Peter Sloly says such incidents are deeply disturbing to many communities, regardless of whom they target.

Police say they’re looking for a white man in his early 20s, based on images from a nearby surveillance camera.

The two-year-old monument is a large installation a short distance west of Parliament Hill, with several distinct areas a person can walk through.

It commemorates the deaths of an estimated six million European Jews at the hands of Nazi Germany, before and during the Second World War.

