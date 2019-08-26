 Skip to main content

Canada Ottawa police name former high-ranking Toronto officer Peter Sloly as new chief

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ottawa police name former high-ranking Toronto officer Peter Sloly as new chief

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Peter Sloly will succeed long-serving chief Charles Bordeleau, who retired in May.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

A former high-ranking officer with the Toronto police force has been named as Ottawa’s new top cop.

The Ottawa force says Peter Sloly hopes to take over as chief in October.

He will succeed long-serving chief Charles Bordeleau, who retired in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Sloly served with the Toronto Police Service for more than 25 years until his resignation in 2016.

He left weeks after coming under fire for suggesting that the force was in crisis.

Sloly had previously been shortlisted to take over the top job in Toronto, but the role went to current Chief Mark Saunders.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter