Police members stand at a checkpoint in Ottawa on Feb. 23.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

Ottawa police are promising a heavy presence in the capital and zero tolerance for hate as a motorcycle convoy prepares to descend on the city.

Interim police chief Steve Bell told Ottawa city councillors this morning that his force has no intention of letting the convoy turn into another illegal occupation.

He also says officers will act quickly when they see any wrongdoing, including the displaying of swastikas and other hateful actions.

Bell says he expects more than 500 motorcycles to participate in the “Rolling Thunder Ottawa” convoy, which starts Friday.

While convoy organizers say they plan to do a loop around the city, with a stop at the National War Memorial, police have said they will not let vehicles near Parliament Hill.

Ottawa police and residents are on guard after the so-called “Freedom Convoy” earlier this year blockaded city streets for three weeks before officers cracked down on the protesters, detaining and arresting dozens of people.

Bell says Ottawa police are working with the RCMP and intelligence agencies to identify potential threats, and will have quick response teams available to respond to emergencies.

