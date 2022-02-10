Protestors against COVID-19 vaccine mandates block the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 9.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Trucker convoys: Latest updates

In Parliament: It’s time to take the blockades down, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen urged protesters Thursday as her party changed course on the truck convoys in Ottawa and other cities. Initially, federal Conservatives had broadly supported the protests against COVID-19 restrictions, meeting with their leaders and urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do the same.

It’s time to take the blockades down, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen urged protesters Thursday as her party changed course on the truck convoys in Ottawa and other cities. Initially, federal Conservatives had broadly supported the protests against COVID-19 restrictions, meeting with their leaders and urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to do the same. On the border: Another border blockade emerged Thursday in Emerson, Man., while in Ontario, a new demonstration planned at the Peace Bridge threatened more disruptions. Canada’s busiest crossing into the United States, the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., is still impassable as police continue to negotiate, while in Coutts, Alta., RCMP are in a running standoff with truckers blockading a crossing into Montana.

Another border blockade emerged Thursday in Emerson, Man., while in Ontario, a new demonstration planned at the Peace Bridge threatened more disruptions. Canada’s busiest crossing into the United States, the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., is still impassable as police continue to negotiate, while in Coutts, Alta., RCMP are in a running standoff with truckers blockading a crossing into Montana. In Ottawa: A surge of nuisance 911 calls is putting Ottawans’ lives at risk during the truck-convoy standoff, police said Thursday, warning that such calls are a crime and could be prosecuted. Elsewhere that morning, truckers circled Ottawa International Airport and stalled traffic, but police later said the disruption had been resolved.

Overview: What are these protests about?

In late January, a truck convoy’s arrival in downtown Ottawa was the beginning of what would become a more widespread and well-organized campaign against not just vaccine mandates, but the authority of Canada’s elected governments. The truckers’ initial manifesto demanded the Governor-General and Senate overrule COVID-19 restrictions across Canada, which would amount to a coup. Some organizers retracted that document as the protests became more well-entrenched in the streets around Parliament Hill and the residential neighbourhoods nearby.

An array of different groups claim to be involved in the demonstrations in Ottawa, chief among them one called Canada Unity, which includes former Alberta separatists, conservatives and former law-enforcement members. Some demonstrations have also attracted people affiliated with the racist far right, who have mixed anti-mandate slogans with swastikas and antisemitic signs.

More on the truck convoy

On this episode of The Decibel, reporter Colin Freeze explains what we know about the leaders of the convoy and where their money is coming from.

Where is the Ottawa protests’ funding coming from?

Why the Ottawa truckers protest has turned to cryptocurrency for fundraising

GoFundMe scuttles campaign for trucker convoy, stops release of $10-million in donations

Ottawa has ability to investigate trucker convoy funding, Public Safety Minister Mendicino says

More on their overseas imitators

Ottawa’s trucker convoy protest inspires right-wing activists in the U.S., Europe and around the globe

Paris and Brussels set to be hit with Canadian-inspired convoy protests

People walk past fuel cans in front of Parliament Hill on Feb. 9.Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press

Truck convoy in Ottawa

In Ottawa, the area police have come to call the “red zone” includes Parliament Hill’s environs and a stretch of Wellington Street that trucks are still blockading. By their second week in the capital, some protesters set up staging areas farther away from downtown, such as at a baseball stadium in the eastern neighbourhood of Overbrook and a government complex in Confederation Heights, along the main airport parkway. Ottawa police have tried persuasion, ticketing and arrests – and the mayor declared a state of emergency – but authorities have so far been unable to make the demonstrators leave. Meanwhile, residents are organizing a class-action lawsuit that, for now, has persuaded many truckers to stop honking their horns, which they had previously been doing all day and night.

More on the scene in Ottawa

Where are the convoy protesters in Ottawa now? A visual guide to the state of emergency

Police say 911 system targeted by ‘flood’ of fake calls, endangering lives

Ottawa mayor says no end in sight for trucker convoy protests

The American and Canadian flags fly at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 9.GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images

Border blockade in Windsor, Ont.

The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor usually carries about $450-million in goods a day, a quarter of Canada’s trade with the United States. But since Feb. 7, a group demanding an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has been blocking it, and local police, fearing a violent confrontation, have been reluctant to tow vehicles. Sarnia, Ont., has seen heavy traffic from commercial traffic across the Blue Water Bridge, but blockades on a highway near that city have also created gridlock.

Drivers work to move a gravel truck at a blockade in Coutts, Alta., on Feb. 2.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press





Border blockade in Coutts, Alta.

Since Jan. 29, protesters with trucks and tractors have been in a standoff with RCMP at a Southern Alberta border town north of Montana. The situation is fluid, but its overall effect has been to strand cross-border truckers and travellers and cut off Coutts from many essential goods and medical services. It has also blocked millions of dollars worth of trade, such as U.S. corn that Alberta farmers use to feed their cattle, and the meat products those farmers export back to the United States.

More on the scene in Coutts, Alta.

Mystery shrouds ‘backchannel’ discussions with MLAs over blockade in Alberta near U.S. border

Albertans should still try to contain COVID-19, Hinshaw says

Kelly Cryderman: Kenney looks to avoid O’Toole’s fate in Alberta standoff

Border blockade in Manitoba

Vehicles and farm equipment are also blocking a border road near Emerson, a Red River community north of the North Dakota-Minnesota state line, Manitoba RCMP said on Feb. 10. Northbound and southbound traffic was cut off, the Mounties said.

A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry. No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut down. Please avoid the area. #rcmpmb is on scene. pic.twitter.com/SpKzwzMfKZ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 10, 2022

More reading

Politics and the Ottawa protest

Federal Conservatives reverse course on supporting trucker blockades, call for an end to all barricades

Andrew Coyne: We’ll lift our anti-COVID restrictions when elected governments decide, not street mobs

Michael Coren: At the trucker protests, the political hard right is co-opting Christianity

On policing and the rule of law

Mark Carney: It’s time to end the ‘freedom convoy’ in Ottawa by enforcing the law and following the money

Giuliano Zaccardelli: No more tightrope-walking. Police in Ottawa must actively enforce the law

Glenn McGillivray: Pandemics and prolonged protests can be planned for. Authorities need to stop pretending otherwise

With reports from Janice Dickson, Marieke Walsh, Colin Freeze, Eric Atkins, Carrie Tait, Evan Annett and The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.