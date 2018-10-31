Ottawa, province, city reach Olympic funding deal ahead of vote on Calgary 2026 bid

Ottawa, Alberta and Calgary have announced a proposal to fund the 2026 Winter Olympics, raising the possibility the bid could survive a critical city council vote that threatens to end the entire process.

The three levels of government confirmed an agreement late Tuesday night, hours after city council agreed to hear a motion to walk away from the bid in the face of a deepening dispute over who would pay for the event. A vote is scheduled for Wednesday, and if the bid proceeds a plebiscite is scheduled for Nov. 13.

The city and the province complained that the funding plan announced by the federal government last week made it impossible to fund the Games, which organizers say would require $3-billion in public money. Ottawa said it would spend $1.5-billion but only if that money was matched by Alberta and Calgary. Alberta has already pledged $700-million and the city was not expected to come close to making up the balance.

Tuesday’s agreement allows the city to effectively increase its contribution without putting in any additional money. The city’s share will include $370-million in cash, a well as $150-million in previously announced upgrades near Stampede Park and $200-million in contingencies.

Ottawa’s contribution would decrease slightly to $1.423-billion to match the municipal and provincial totals, leaving the total public funding at $2.875-billion. That’s still short of the $3-billion outlined in the hosting plan, and the statement did not explain the difference.

“This is a proposal that makes sense and is a good deal for Calgarians,” Scott Hutcheson, the board chair for the Calgary 2026 bid corporation, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Mayor Naheed Nenshi insisted a deal was still in reach.

“I remain optimistic that something is possible here,” said Mr. Nenshi, but he warned the clock was about to run out. “The challenge really is time here. The runway is short and we have promised Calgarians that they would have plenty of time to consider before casting their ballot.”

If Calgary stays in the running, it would be competing against Stockholm and an Italian bid involving Cortina D’Ampezzo and Milan. The International Olympic Committee will select a winning bid next year.