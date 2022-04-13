Ottawa’s public school board will require its students and staff to wear masks indoors, defying the Ontario government as educators in the province wrestle with loosening public-health measures during a sixth wave of the pandemic.

Trustees at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board voted Tuesday night to reinstate a mask mandate “until such time as Ottawa Public Health may explicitly advise otherwise.” The province dropped the mask mandate in schools after March break.

Mark Fisher, a trustee in Ottawa who brought the motion forward, said that the level of COVID-19 in his area is worrying and is disrupting classrooms. Since the end of the March, daily class closures have been increasing at his school board, ranging from 11 to 38 on any given day. This week, 10 classrooms were closed on Monday and Tuesday. Closures generally last a day until a class can be adequately supervised.

“I continue to believe that we have this authority” to require masks, Mr. Fisher said in an interview before Tuesday’s meeting. “I’m not suggesting that masks are the end all, be all. This is another layer of protection.”

Several school board officials in Ontario say the easing of COVID-19 public-health measures in schools, including lifting mask mandates after March break, has led to an increase in absences among students and staff.

More teaching positions have been left unfilled as there are not enough supply staff available, which means that principals are drawing on non-teaching staff to supervise classrooms or combining classes when necessary. In some situations, classrooms have been temporarily closed because of staff shortages and students work from home without a teacher supervising them.

However, other boards have been reluctant to follow Ottawa’s lead. Instead, they have strongly encouraged students and staff wear masks in school buildings.

The Toronto District School Board told families on Wednesday that it takes its direction from the province, but, “given the increase in COVID-19 cases and the high number of absences, we as a system, are asking that all staff and students please wear a well-fitting mask when indoors in schools to limit the spread of COVID-19 and help minimize disruption from COVID-related absences.”

The board added: “To be clear, this remains a personal decision.”

The debate at the Ottawa public board lasted two hours on Tuesday night. It was unclear how the mask requirement would be enforced. Some trustees worried that it would further divide the community; others had hoped the province would have extended the mandate in schools.

In a letter to families on Wednesday, the school board said that while students can apply for an exemption to the mask requirement, it also has the legal authority to mandate face coverings. The board will not use suspensions or expulsions to enforce the mask requirement, and if a student refuses to wear a mask, parents or guardians would be called to assist or to apply for an exemption to the masking requirement.

A spokesperson for Ontario’s Education Minister Stephen Lecce referred The Globe and Mail to Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore’s comments on Monday, where he dismissed calls for a return to mandatory masking in schools. He said children remained at low risk for severe disease.

Dr. Moore strongly recommended wearing masks in public indoor spaces.

Dr. Sara Singh, deputy leader of the NDP, told reporters at Queen’s Park on Wednesday that the province has failed in protecting staff and students.

“It really shouldn’t have had to come to this where school boards are making difficult decisions because the province simply isn’t stepping up to the plate,” she said.

In a letter to school boards on Monday, Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health, said officials anticipated an increase in transmission of the virus as restrictions were lifted in the spring. However, she said the level of “community transmission is very high.”

She said that school boards and post-secondary institutions “may wish to consider introducing temporary masking policies to provide a safer environment to support in-class learning.”

Last month, several school boards had requested the province delay the end of the mask mandate to prevent a spike in cases after students and staff returned from March break. The province denied the request.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board required its students and staff to continue wearing masks for a transition period of two weeks after March break. However, those who chose not to wear masks could apply for exemptions. The board wrote to the government on Tuesday, asking it to reinstate temporary mandatory masking in schools.

The Nova Scotia government said on Wednesday that it would maintain its mask requirement in public schools until at least the May long weekend.

Ontario was the first jurisdiction in the country to require masks in schools when COVID-19 hit.

With a report from Christian Collington.

